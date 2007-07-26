For a really good laugh (or good wine), check out www.garyissorry.com

Matt Conner, my associate producer (more like a secret weapon) here at ZDNet, and I spend a fair amount of time talking about wine. One of his favorite wine sites and one that he turned me on to is Gary Vaynerchuk's Wine Library TV. It's a substantial series of video wine tastings that's for anyone with an interest in wine (or that wants to be interested).

I don't know why, but in the hoity-toity world of wine connoisseurship, Vaynerchuk's approach to the world of wine makes me think of what it'd be like if a member of some biker gang who just so happened to be an expert in impressionist art showed up at a black tie reception at the Met For tea and crumpets. In leather (sans tie). He bucks a stereotype that sorely needs bucking. Not only does he know his wine, he just pulled an outrageously funny stunt that's worth checking out.

Apparently, some of Vaynerchuk's fans were disappointed when, as sort of a one-time thing, instead of putting a tasting video on his Web site, he put it on Facebook. Initially, in a tasting video that came later, he issued an apology and then he took that apology to an entirely different level. See www.garyissorry.com and follow him from domain to domain to see what I mean.