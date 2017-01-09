Ford sees autonomous vehicles as key cog of smart city

Ford said that smart cities will be the test beds for autonomous vehicles, which will be concentrated in urban areas.

special feature Louisville and the Future of the Smart City Louisville, Kentucky is building a unique bridge between the smart city and the smart home. Here's what communities and citizens can learn about the benefits of the onrushing digital transformation. Read More

The automaker's vision for smart cities comes as the company said at the North American Auto Show (see CNET Roadshow) that it will expand its Chariot ride sharing service to eight cities.

Ford has a division focused on next-gen auto services as its core manufacturing business introduces electric vehicles as well as a new Bronco due in 2020. Ford has said it is adding 13 new electrified vehicles and investing $4.5 million over the next five years.

More: CES 2017: Microsoft Connected Car 2.0 rolls along | Baidu and BAIC Motor team up for Level 3 autonomous vehicles | Toyota Research Institute CEO: Automakers "not even close" to fully autonomous cars | Intel launches GO platform, aims for autonomous vehicles, but runs into Qualcomm, NXP | Ford expands investment in electric and autonomous vehicle production

According to the company, Ford City Solutions, a team devoted to smart city transportation, will collaborate with mayors on topics such as congestion and other mobility challenges. Ford's vision of the smart city includes autonomous and electric vehicles, ride sharing platforms and connected cars that swap data with infrastructure.

Ford's key smart city points include: