Former Anonymous hacker speaks out to Cisco

Anonymous is a strange organization in the sense that it is not entirely organized. Sure, it has international recognition as a self-dubbed "hacktivist" network that gets involved with protests worldwide and infiltrates the websites and databases of corporations and governmental organizations alike.

But unity among its members hangs on by a threat, and some of them have become disenchanted with Anonymous -- some of whom spun off into the other most notable hacker association of the year, LulzSec.

One such former member has spoken out in a interview with Cisco Security's Jason Lackey. Going by the moniker "SparkyBlaze," offered some details about his offline identity (Caucasian; in his 20s; lives in Manchester, UK; likes guns) and his past involvement with and thoughts about Anonymous now:

JL: What are your thoughts on hacktivism?

SparkyBlaze: Hacktivism is an interesting subject. I love hacking and I believe in free speech and anti-censorship, so putting both together was easy for me. I feel that it is ok if you are attacking the governments. Getting files and giving them to WikiLeaks, that sort of thing, that does hurt governments. But putting user names and passwords on a pastebin doesn’t [impact governments], and posting the info of the people you fight for is just wrong...

JL: What is your take on the current status of the security industry? SparkyBlaze: Information security is a mess, like I have just mentioned. Companies don’t want to spend the time/money on computer security because they don’t think it matters. They don’t encrypt the data nor do they get the right software, hardware and people required to stay secure. They don’t train their staff not to open attachments from people they don’t know. The problem isn’t the software/hardware being used… it is the people using it. You need to teach these companies why they need a good information security policy.

For the full interview, check it out on Cisco's security blog.

