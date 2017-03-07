Free download: Digital transformation, a CXO's guide

In this joint special feature from ZDNet and TechRepublic, we offer practical advice on how to plan and implement digital transformation projects. And we've made it available as a free download.

The ZDNet/TechRepublic special report for March takes an in-depth look at digital transformation from lots of different angles. And you can download all of the articles in the package in one PDF, if you're a registered ZDNet or TechRepublic user (register for free).

Download this ebook as a PDF (free registration required).

Research from our sister site, Tech Pro Research, shows that most companies have adopted technologies like online training for employees, automation tools, and cloud applications, but many don't have an overarching digital strategy yet.

Writer Charles McLellan points out in his introduction to the special report that, "digital transformation is about reshaping organisations' culture, business processes and IT operations around new technology in order to better engage with their customers and streamline their internal processes." It's easy to adopt new technology here and there, but it's more difficult to look at the big picture.

This ebook contains articles from ZDNet and TechRepublic writers with practical advice about how to plan and implement a full digital transformation. For example, Alison DeNisco explains common obstacles companies face on the road to digital transformation and how to overcome them. Pat Gray gives advice for IT leaders who want to sell their project to the CEO and get funding for digital transformation. This package of articles also contains case studies from companies like Wendy's, Campbell Soup, and and Vmware.

