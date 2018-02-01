Free PDF download: Tech and the Future of Transportation

Image: iStock/Karneg

Autonomous transportation has been a subject of science fiction for decades, but it's quickly becoming reality, with companies such as Ford and Domino's Pizza being some of the latest to get into the action in interesting new ways. This month's special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic, Tech and the Future of Transportation, looks at how the rise of autonomous transportation will affect businesses and employees.

There are many obstacles to overcome before autonomous vehicles go mainstream, and writer Conner Forrest examined those, including liability in case of accidents, insurance coverage, and fear caused by high-profile mishaps.

Diving further into the safety issue, writer Teena Maddox reported on the ability of autonomous vehicles to save lives by eliminating accidents caused by human error.

Looking at the current business landscape, writer Alison DeNisco reported on research that named the 10 leading companies in the autonomous vehicle space. Some relatively unknown companies made the list, and some of the usual suspects like Tesla, Uber, and Apple were absent.

TechRepublic's global editor in chief Jason Hiner delved into the massive disruptions that could be unleashed by hyperloop.

This feature also contains original research from Tech Pro Research, a joint venture from ZDNet and TechRepublic. That report details predictions from 289 professionals about how autonomous transportation will affect their industries, companies, and personal lives.

