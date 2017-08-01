Free PDF download: The Art of the Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid cloud is becoming a common term, but according to TechRepublic's Conner Forrest, many are still confused by what it means. In his article that kicks off this special report, Forrest gives a comprehensive definition of the term, and provides a basic guide to the benefits of hybrid cloud, and who is, and isn't, using it.

Also in this feature, Alison DeNisco gives suggestions about how companies developing a hybrid cloud strategy can avoid common mistakes, including getting caught in the public vs. private debate, and ignoring multi-cloud management. An article from Teena Maddox gives details on how hybrid cloud was part of a digital transformation at Overhead Door Corporation, a 96-year-old garage door manufacturer.

To further guide companies in developing hybrid cloud strategies, ZDNet editor Larry Dignan has tips on considering the future of your company's cloud mix, Steve Ranger warns against relying too much on cloud, and Drew Turney wrote a case study involving soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Amatil's hybrid cloud model. There's also an infographic about hybrid cloud trends based on original research from Tech Pro Research.

