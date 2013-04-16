Frequent texters tend to be 'shallow'

Students who text more than 100 text messages a day are 30 percent less likely to feel strongly that leading an ethical and principled life was important to them, compared to those who texted 50 times or less a day.

According to a study by the University of Winnipeg, the findings can extended to other social media sites, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

I have seen users post updates every hour on the hour, with some of the most bizarre updates, such as what they are eating, where they are eating, and with whom. This is a direct example of people trying to boost their online image amongst peers and the general public.

Then there's the other group who like posting pictures of their latest purchase, be it a vehicle, or progress of a house being completed from start to finish. Again, another example of people showing off their wealth.

All of this is really unnecessary and unfiltered content being displayed to the world. Can anyone imagine what the world was like about 10 years ago without this? Probably not as one way or another, we are all in fact guilty of the above, as it’s the norm to have some form of social media presence.

That being said, who in their right mind has the time and strength to send over 100 text messages a day? Don’t people work or have other things to do, besides gossip? Not only is this intrusive, and also reducing both productivity and efficiency at the workforce, it's changing the form of social communication to an extreme.

In my opinion, this comes to down to clear example of a compulsive disorder for people who send over 100 text messages a day. It's no different than checking your e-mail every 5 minutes or constantly using and posting on social media . People engaged in the above are removing themselves from the real world and are completely living online, behind a screen, be it a desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

Furthermore, there are in fact health concerns and issues related to the above, such as increased cases of both eye and neck strain, and also corpus tunnel syndrome.

People need to balance their lives with technology and take time out not just for themselves, but for their family and friends. Real human social interaction is the key to being successful and on top of your game. Sending over 100 text messages , to be frank, is not.