Fresh Winamp MP3 player available for FTP download

MP3 enthusiasts can get their hands on the latest version of Winamp before it appears on the company's own homepage.

The as yet unnanounced Winamp v2.5d download is available to the public from the MP3 specialist's FTP site.

Fresh to this version of the release is new Mjuice code, a cleaned up CDDA plug-in, and a few bug fixes.

