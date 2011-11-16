Fusion-io 10TB flash card speeds applications

Fusion-io has doubled the flash capacity of its ioDrive Octal server card to 10TB, giving companies more memory to service read-intensive applications.

The 10TB ioDrive Octal was announced on Tuesday. It integrates eight 1.28TB ioMemory modules into a single device that can connect to a server's processors via a PCI-e x16 interface. It is designed for applications that are extremely read-intensive, such as those used in supercomputing, data warehousing and research.

"We believe that with the 10 TB ioDrive Octal, even highly data-intensive organisations can house increased amounts of data directly within the server to simultaneously accelerate their business and the efficiency of their datacentre," the company's chief executive, David Flynn, said in a statement.

"Previously, a 4U server could contain 10 ioDrive Duos for 20TB of total capacity, but now up to four 10TB ioDrive Octals can be integrated into a 4U server, such as the HP ProLiant DL585 G7, delivering 40TB of total capacity."

Fusion-io's technology lets people use flash in addition to a server's RAM to make applications more responsive. Facebook has deployed the company's products in its large datacentre in Prineville, Oregon.

The drive is capable of 1,300,000 read and 1,240,000 write operations per second with a read bandwidth of 6.7GBps and a write of 3.9GBps, according to Fusion-io. Supported operating systems include 64-bit versions of Red Hat, Suse, VMware, Oracle Solaris and Microsoft Windows.

The company said the capacity of the drive is sufficient for it to be used as an alternative to full storage arrays. This pits Fusion-io against companies like Pure Storage, Violin Memory and Huawei Symantec.

The 10TB ioDrive Octal will be available in the first quarter of 2012. Pricing was not disclosed.