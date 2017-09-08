Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders hit nearly 400,000 on first day in Korea

The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone received 395,000 orders on the first day of pre-orders in South Korea, Samsung Electronics has said.

The figure is a little over the 380,000 that the Galaxy Note 7 took during its 13-day pre-order period between August 6 to 18 last year.

Samsung said the 64GB version of the handset accounted for 65 percent of pre-orders and the 256GB model the remaining 35 percent. Blue and black were the first and second most popular colors.

The Galaxy Note 8's pre-order period runs from September 7 to 14.

Samsung is depending on the success of the Galaxy Note 8 as it attempts to put the Note 7 debacle behind it. The ill-fated phone was recalled twice and ultimately canned due to faulty batteries catching fire.

The Note 8 has been well-received globally since its unveiling last month. The phone includes a 6.3-inch display, a multitasking feature called App Pair, and a powered-up S Pen. It also sports a dual-camera for the first time in a Samsung flagship.

LG Electronics will begin pre-orders for its competing V30 phablet on the 14th. Both the V30 and the Note 8 will begin official sales on September 21.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 series that was launched earlier this year hit 550,000 pre-orders in the first two days, eventually setting a company record of over 1 million before sales began.