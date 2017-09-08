Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders hit nearly 400,000 on first day in Korea

Samsung said it received 395,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 on the first day in South Korea.

By | | Topic: Hardware

The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone received 395,000 orders on the first day of pre-orders in South Korea, Samsung Electronics has said.

The figure is a little over the 380,000 that the Galaxy Note 7 took during its 13-day pre-order period between August 6 to 18 last year.

Samsung said the 64GB version of the handset accounted for 65 percent of pre-orders and the 256GB model the remaining 35 percent. Blue and black were the first and second most popular colors.

The Galaxy Note 8's pre-order period runs from September 7 to 14.

Samsung is depending on the success of the Galaxy Note 8 as it attempts to put the Note 7 debacle behind it. The ill-fated phone was recalled twice and ultimately canned due to faulty batteries catching fire.

The Note 8 has been well-received globally since its unveiling last month. The phone includes a 6.3-inch display, a multitasking feature called App Pair, and a powered-up S Pen. It also sports a dual-camera for the first time in a Samsung flagship.

LG Electronics will begin pre-orders for its competing V30 phablet on the 14th. Both the V30 and the Note 8 will begin official sales on September 21.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 series that was launched earlier this year hit 550,000 pre-orders in the first two days, eventually setting a company record of over 1 million before sales began.

See also

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All