Gaming apps make up over a quarter of China's mobile apps: MIIT

Among the total 4.02 million apps available for download in mobile apps stores in China, 1.17 million are gaming apps, followed by life service apps and ecommerce apps, which reached 528,000 and 421,000 respectively as of the end of June, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released on Thursday.

Despite gaming apps being the most common type of app, system-tool type apps were downloaded the most in the country, with such downloads numbering 119.5 billion in the first half of this year, said the report.

The report added that game and video apps were the second and third most commonly downloaded apps, and that the top three app types accounted for a half of entire downloads in China.

The report also said that Apple's Chinese app store has 1.71 million apps available to download, while other app stores run by local Chinese operators have a total of 2.32 million apps.

Revenues generated from internet games, inclusive of both mobile and PC games, increased by 28.8 percent to 67.7 billion yuan ($10.2 billion); while income from ecommerce platforms in China was said to reach 107.4 billion yuan in the first half of the year, up 42.8 percent from the same period last year.

Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong Province own the most large-scale ecommerce platforms in China. Ecommerce platforms from these three regions accounted for 80 percent of entire ecommerce-related income in the country, the report added.

Google Play, one of the key app stores for Android-powered mobile systems, is still banned in China.

Last month, Apple removed VPN apps from its China app store to comply with the government's ban. The country is requiring its big three phone carriers to block access to VPNs by February 2018 in a campaign aimed at "cleaning and standardizing" access to the internet.

VPNs are popular in China, allowing users to navigate the country's internet filter, dubbed the Great Firewall. It blocks access from sites including Facebook, Twitter, and the New York Times.