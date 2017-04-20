Garmin adds SmartThings support to its GPS sports watches

Image: Garmin

Garmin is hosting its first Connect IQ Developer Summit this week in Olathe, Kansas, and one of the first new features available in Connect IQ 2.3 is Samsung SmartThings integration.

For detailed tracking of my runs, hikes, and cycling, I rely on my Garmin Fenix 3 HR. For the last couple of weeks I have been testing the Forerunner 935 and will have a review posted next week. While I use advanced Garmin GPS watches, the integration of Connect IQ means that there are some great smartwatch functions available as well.

The new SmartThings app allows you to control lights, thermostats, home security devices, and much more. I purchased a SmartThings hub back when it launched a few years ago on Kickstarter and currently have some door monitors and a siren connected to my hub. I'll be downloading and testing out the SmartThings app for my Garmin Fenix 3 HR soon.

Connect IQ 2.3 was introduced at the summit and includes always active watch faces, action intelligence, and background services. Garmin also introduced new tools in the Connect IQ SDK so we should see more apps for Garmin GPS watches in the near future.