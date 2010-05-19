Gateway rolls out additions to ZX all-in-one desktop clan; starts at $750

Gateway has added a pair of sleek, all-in-one desktop computers to the ZX series. Both boast some solid specs and some budget-conscious price tags.

Both the 20-inch ZX4300 and 23-inch ZX6900 lines feature computers with full HD, widescreen Ultrabright LCD touch displays with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Other similarities include Windows 7 Home Premium, 4GB of DDR3 memory, 640GB SATA hard drive, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN, a multi-in-one card reader, stereo speakers and six USB 2.0 ports (2 side, 4 rear).

Considering they're dubbed as just "general computing" machines, that list isn't bad. For a breakdown of some of their differences, let's take a look:

ZX4300-01e

20-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,600 x 900 resolution, 250 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)

AMD Athlon II X2 Dual-Core 2.7GHz processor 235e (2MB L2 cache)

ATI Radeon HD 4270 graphics

8x DVD+/-R/RW SuperMulti optical drive (slot load)

Embedded HD audio with 2.1 channel support

MSRP: $749.99

Availability: Early June

ZX6900-01e (pictured above)

23-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)

Intel Core i3 530 2.93GHz processor (4MB cache)

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator HD

4X Blu-ray player/DVD burner (slot load)

Embedded HD audio with 5.1 channel audio support

Additional connectivity: eSATA port, HDMI

MSRP: $1,019.99

Availability: Now

For the time being, these are the only two models available within their respective lines. Gateway does have plans to debut an addition to the ZX4300-01 in July with a speedier AMD CPU and TV tuner, while the ZX6900-01e will be followed up in June with a Core i5 650-based machine with a TV tuner.