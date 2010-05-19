Gateway rolls out additions to ZX all-in-one desktop clan; starts at $750

Gateway has added a pair of sleek, all-in-one desktop computers to the ZX series. Both boast some solid specs and some budget-conscious price tags.
Both the 20-inch ZX4300 and 23-inch ZX6900 lines feature computers with full HD, widescreen Ultrabright LCD touch displays with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Other similarities include Windows 7 Home Premium, 4GB of DDR3 memory, 640GB SATA hard drive, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN, a multi-in-one card reader, stereo speakers and six USB 2.0 ports (2 side, 4 rear).
Considering they're dubbed as just "general computing" machines, that list isn't bad. For a breakdown of some of their differences, let's take a look:
ZX4300-01e
- 20-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,600 x 900 resolution, 250 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)
- AMD Athlon II X2 Dual-Core 2.7GHz processor 235e (2MB L2 cache)
- ATI Radeon HD 4270 graphics
- 8x DVD+/-R/RW SuperMulti optical drive (slot load)
- Embedded HD audio with 2.1 channel support
- MSRP: $749.99
- Availability: Early June
ZX6900-01e (pictured above)
- 23-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)
- Intel Core i3 530 2.93GHz processor (4MB cache)
- Intel Graphics Media Accelerator HD
- 4X Blu-ray player/DVD burner (slot load)
- Embedded HD audio with 5.1 channel audio support
- Additional connectivity: eSATA port, HDMI
- MSRP: $1,019.99
- Availability: Now
