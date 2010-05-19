Gateway rolls out additions to ZX all-in-one desktop clan; starts at $750

Gateway has added a pair of sleek, all-in-one desktop computers to the ZX series. Both boast some solid specs and some budget-conscious price tags.

By for The ToyBox | | Topic: Hardware

Gateway has added a pair of sleek, all-in-one desktop computers to the ZX series. Both boast some solid specs and some budget-conscious price tags.

Both the 20-inch ZX4300 and 23-inch ZX6900 lines feature computers with full HD, widescreen Ultrabright LCD touch displays with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Other similarities include Windows 7 Home Premium, 4GB of DDR3 memory, 640GB SATA hard drive, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN, a multi-in-one card reader, stereo speakers and six USB 2.0 ports (2 side, 4 rear).

Considering they're dubbed as just "general computing" machines, that list isn't bad. For a breakdown of some of their differences, let's take a look:

ZX4300-01e

  • 20-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,600 x 900 resolution, 250 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)
  • AMD Athlon II X2 Dual-Core 2.7GHz processor 235e (2MB L2 cache)
  • ATI Radeon HD 4270 graphics
  • 8x DVD+/-R/RW SuperMulti optical drive (slot load)
  • Embedded HD audio with 2.1 channel support
  • MSRP: $749.99
  • Availability: Early June

ZX6900-01e (pictured above)

  • 23-inch HD Ultrabright LCD touch widescreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 5ms response time)
  • Intel Core i3 530 2.93GHz processor (4MB cache)
  • Intel Graphics Media Accelerator HD
  • 4X Blu-ray player/DVD burner (slot load)
  • Embedded HD audio with 5.1 channel audio support
  • Additional connectivity: eSATA port, HDMI
  • MSRP: $1,019.99
  • Availability: Now

For the time being, these are the only two models available within their respective lines. Gateway does have plans to debut an addition to the ZX4300-01 in July with a speedier AMD CPU and TV tuner, while the ZX6900-01e will be followed up in June with a Core i5 650-based machine with a TV tuner.

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All