GE-backed Carbon launches 3D printing system SpeedCell

Two years after Carbon unveiled its M1 3D printer and continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) technology, the Redwood City, California-based startup has returned with a new 3D printing system.

Carbon's SpeedCell, launched on Thursday, has two new hardware components: The industrial-grade M2 3D printer and the Smart Part Washer, through which parts can be cleaned and finished. The washer is connected to the M2 printer via near-field communication readers so that as parts move through the machine, it captures the data associated with the build and wash cycle.

The M2 build chamber is twice the size of its predecessor, coming in at 190mm x 118mm x 326mm. It also includes features such as locked printing parameters for validation and the option to serialise parts for traceability.

Carbon claims its CLIP technology, coupled with the SpeedCell system, enables "previously impossible designs" and shortens development times.

"For our customers, this means that their product development cycles no longer need to include the antiquated traditional manufacturing process steps of designing, prototyping, tooling, and then production," said Dr Joseph DeSimone, co-founder and CEO of Carbon.

SpeedCell will be available in two configurations: Design SpeedCell and Production SpeedCell.

Design couples one M Series printer with a Smart Part Washer, while Production is designed for industrial manufacturing applications with multiple M2 printers and a Smart Part Washer.

Carbon operates on a subscription-based pricing model, with the M1 available at $40,000 a year and the M2 at $50,000 a year, while the Smart Part Washer is priced at $10,000 a year.

Since its founding in 2013, Carbon has racked up $221 million in funding from VC firms including Sequoia, Northgate, and Silver Lake Partners, as well as the VC arms of big companies including Google, General Electric, and BMW.

In February, 3D printing company Stratasys launched a new series of printers that enable high-quality, rapid prototyping from any office or lab setting. The company said its new FDM-based F123 machines sit in a workspace like any other printer or copier and should be easy to use, regardless of your experience with 3D printing.

Most operations can be accomplished with its touchscreen interface, or users can operate the machines remotely from any networked computer in a shared workspace.