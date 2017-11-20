Get a Dell M115HD mobile projector for $329

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Black Friday has come a little early at Dell.

The company just unveiled a great deal on one of its own products: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Dell M115HD mobile projector for $329 shipped. It lists for $549 and sells elsewhere for at least $410.

You know how projectors are bulky and heavy and usually require their own carrying case? Yeah, not this one.

The M115HD weighs just under 13 ounces and measures a mere 4.1 x 4.1 x 1.4 inches. You can stow it in pretty much any bag -- or even an oversize pocket -- and forget it's there.

That's awesome for both planned and impromptu presentations, those times when you say, "Here, this would be easier to visualize if I show you the slide deck." Or, "You need to see this video on something larger than a phone."

This LED DLP-powered projector offers a native resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels -- shy of full HD, but sufficient for most videos, PowerPoint slides and the like. Its brightness level of 450 ANSI lumens means, well, the darker the room, the better.

Its inputs include VGA, HDMI, USB and microSD, and there's 1GB of onboard memory so you can actually copy over media and not have to worry about bringing along sources at all. There's also a built-in speaker, though it's a measly 1-watt job; don't expect the sound to fill even a small conference room. (Thankfully, there's an audio-out jack for connecting something more substantial.)

You don't get a remote, but onscreen menus and a simple control pad on top make for easy enough setup and operation.

ZDNet hasn't reviewed the M115HD, but over at Amazon it has a 4.3-star average from about 70 buyers. That's a pretty solid rating.

I will say there are newer portable projectors than this one, models that have extras like built-in Wi-Fi and even some smart apps. (Actually, Wi-Fi is available here via an optional add-on dongle.) But the M115HD was built with business in mind, and it's so travel-friendly, you'll be loathe to switch back to anything larger.

