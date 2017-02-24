Get a free iPhone 7, Galaxy S7, or LG G5 from AT&T

Buy one smartphone, get another free through AT&T's latest promotion.

Thinking about switching to AT&T or upgrading your current phone? Right now may be a good time.

Starting Friday, AT&T is offering the iPhone 7, Galaxy S7, and LG G5 on a buy one, get one free promotion. According to the press release, new and existing customers who sign up for an AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year plan are eligible for a free smartphone through the BOGO promotion.

T-Mobile recently ran a similar promotion, offering the Galaxy S7 and LG V20 to just $360.

Why now? With Mobile World Congress taking place in just a few days, carriers are trying to clear shelf space ahead of new smartphones. In particular, we are expecting LG to announce the LG G6, while Samsung is expected to wait a few more weeks before announcing the Galaxy S8.

The iPhone 7, on the other hand, isn't due for a refresh until later this year.

You can visit an AT&T store take advantage of the promotion.

