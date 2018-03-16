Get a full-size Logitech wireless keyboard for $35

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Logitech

Lately I've spent a lot of time evaluating desk ergonomics: Which standing desk to use, how to elevate my laptop to a comfortable viewing height and so on.

One thing that's certain: A good keyboard is crucial in all those equations.

I also learned that a lot of wireless keyboards are pricey! Like, $60 or more! That's why this deal caught my attention: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the refurbished Logitech K800 illuminated wireless keyboard for $34.99 shipped. (Warning: There's a limit to just 63 per customer! Lol.)

That's a solid deal, because the K800 lists for $100 and sells new for at least $62 most other places.

There is, however, a relatively sizable caveat: The warranty lasts for just 90 days, versus three full years on a new one. I can't recall the last time I experienced keyboard failure of any kind, but I suppose it happens.

If you're willing to roll the dice, the K800 offers some pretty sweet features: adjustable key backlighting, a rechargeable battery and a hand-proximity detector: The backlighting kicks on when the keyboard detects your hands approaching the keys. How cool is that!

The K800 connects to your PC via Logitech's Unifying Receiver, a USB dongle that's tiny enough to leave plugged into your laptop full-time. (Alas, if you're looking for a Bluetooth option, you'll have to keep looking.)

I'm in the market for a new keyboard, one I can use while my laptop sits up higher where it belongs. At $35, this one is mighty tempting -- though I'm just not sure the $27 savings is worth it given the warranty difference.

Your thoughts?