Get a lifetime RemotePC team subscription for $69.50

For many a business, remote access is an incredibly handy function.

With it you can use your phone, tablet or laptop to access your desktop back in the office -- even if you're a thousand miles a way.

Likewise, the tech-support team can access systems in the field, helping users overcome problems much more effectively than on a phone call.

Remote access also affords collaboration benefits thanks to screen-sharing, remote printing, real-time chat and so on.

LogMeIn and TeamViewer are probably the best-known tools for this, but there's another option that's arguably even better -- and certainly a lot cheaper. It's called RemotePC.

iDrive

How much cheaper? For a limited time, Business Bargain Hunter readers can get a lifetime RemotePC for Teams subscription for $69.50. It normally costs $49.95 for the first year and $499.50 per year after that.

That license entitles you to unlimited users and remote access on up to 100 PCs. And iDrive has apps for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

Is your organization on the smaller side? You can also snag a single-user, 10-PC lifetime license for $39.50. (My advice: splurge on the Team option. All it takes is one extra user and it's paid for itself.)

RemotePC does all the things: remote control, file transfer, session recording, remote printing, wake-on-LAN and so on. Sessions are secured with AES-256 encryption.

If you're anything like me, you're not a fan of subscription-based software. Here's your chance to pay once for a genuinely useful product you're likely to use for a long, long while. What's not to like?