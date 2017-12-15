Get a lifetime subscription to Fleeq for $49

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Fleeq

I'm about to make your life a lot easier. Or someone's life, anyway.

First, Fleeq is something that exists. It's a production tool designed to turn screenshots into tutorial and explainer videos -- the kind used everywhere by everyone these days.

Second, AppSumo has a killer deal on Fleeq. The service's Business plan currently runs $49 per month (or $40 if you pay annually). For a limited time, however, AppSumo is offering a lifetime Fleeq Business subscription for $49. Yes, lifetime: Pay $49 once and you're done.

(Aside: I don't know how the AppSumo folks are able to cajole vendors like Fleeq into offering these kinds of promotions. Not that I mind...I'm just perplexed is all.)

The plan allows for up to three users; the creation of unlimited "fleeqs" (i.e. videos); six MP4 video exports per month and 12 GIF exports per month.

As always, AppSumo offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. That's another thing I find rather amazing (in a good way).

I think the best way to understand Fleeq is to look at sample fleeqs. As you'll notice right off, the tool does a great job of calling out a particular area of a screenshot, zooming around a screenshot and adding natural(ish)-sounding voice-over (which is totally customizable).

What more can I say? If your org needs to produce videos like this, whether for in-house training or customer outreach, Fleeq makes it fast and easy. And it's $49! Period! (Sorry, I'm overly giddy. Stuff like this just makes me happy.)

Your thoughts?

Side deal: This may seem like small potatoes, but 70 percent off is 70 percent off.

For a limited time, you can get Abbyy TextGrabber (Android|iOS) for $2.99. Regular price: $9.99.

This is one of those apps that belongs in nearly every business user's toolbox. With it you can capture text in over 60 languages and do all kinds of things with that text: turn a business card into a contact, call a number that's printed on a sign, extract email addresses from a printed list, translate foreign languages and so on.

In a nutshell, then: TextGrabber offers full-fledged OCR that works locally, no connectivity required. And, yeah, it's not like $10 was a budget-killer to begin with, but as someone once said, 70 percent off is 70 percent off.