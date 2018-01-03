Get a year of Evernote Premium for $42

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

A couple months back I shared a deal on Dropbox Plus, one of those services that's widely used, very popular and rare discounted.

Today's deal falls into that same category. For a limited time, you can get a 1-year Evernote Premium subscription for $42. It's normally $60, so you're saving 40 percent.

Premium affords a lot more features than you get with the free Basic account -- and quite a bit more than you get from $35/year Plus.

Among the benefits: support for up to 10GB of monthly uploads; support for business-card scanning; search capabilities within Office documents and PDFs; the option to annotate PDFs; and access to related-content discovery.

Alas, there's no deal to be had on Evernote Business, a team-friendly option that still costs $12/user/month.

Okay, but does your business even need Evernote? Turns out there are at least five free Evernote alternatives. (I'm kind of surprised WorkFlowy made that list, because it's really a different animal -- but I'm both a user and a fan, so by all means check it out.)

What are your thoughts on Evernote Premium? Worth it for $42? Or have you found an information-management tool you like better? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Side deal: Productivity guru Tim Ferris is best known for books like "The 4-Hour Workweek" and "Tools of Titans." His latest, "Tribe of Mentors," is currently on sale for $3.99 from most ebook stores: Amazon, Google Play Books, iBooks, etc.

Released just a couple months ago, the book is "a compilation of tools, tactics, and habits from 130+ of the world's top performers." You'll learn from successful people of all stripes -- not just entrepreneurs and investors, but also artists and athletes.

Good stuff. The people who really hit it out of the park are the ones who keep learning, who keep embracing the wisdom of others. Ferris has collected a ton of that wisdom and presented it in an entertaining, easily digestible style. Pretty sweet for four bucks.