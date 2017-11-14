Get an LG 43-inch 4K commercial monitor for $550

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Not to rush you, but this deal has a time limit.

Ending today, Newegg has the LG 43MU79-B 43-inch 4K monitor for $549.99 shipped when you apply promo code EMCBBBD28 at checkout. (Make sure the product page shows "sold and shipped by Newegg" and not another vendor, otherwise the code won't work.)

As you can see, that's a hefty $250 off the regular price, and in fact the 43MU79-U would run you a whopping $2,124.99 if purchased from LG proper.

The screen boasts a native 3840 x 2160 resolution, meaning the applications are fairly endless. You could connect it to a single PC and keep up to four HD windows open simultaneously -- a killer productivity boost for anyone who routinely bops back and forth between the likes of a spreadsheet, browser, mail client and presentation tool.

However, the monitor also provides an impressive four HDMI inputs, meaning you can connect multiple sources and view them onscreen at the same time. It offers both picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture capabilities.

Meanwhile, connect a mouse and keyboard to the LG's two USB 3.0 ports and you can control two PCs simultaneously.

Beyond that, you get built-in Harman Kardon speakers, a glare-free display and support for USB Type-C connectivity (in case the HDMI quartet isn't doing it for you). There's a DisplayPort connector as well.

LG backs the monitor with a 3-year warranty. For an added charge, you can get advance-replacement coverage: If the monitor croaks, LG will send a replacement within one or two business days, plus a label for returning the defective one -- the idea being to minimize downtime.

So how does the 43MU79 fare in real-world operation? That's tough to say: reviews seem few and far between, probably because this is a fairly new model. Even Amazon has just three user reviews (with a 4-star average, in case you're wondering).

Assuming this ticks your particular desktop-monitor checkboxes, however, it's a safe bet you'll be pretty happy with it.

