Github launches updated insights for Marketplace

Developers can see data to make decisions on free trials, pricing and more.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Developer

github-marketplace-insights.png
Github

Github on Tuesday announced developers can now gain more insight into their app's performance with the "Insights tab" on the Marketplace dashboard.

With the update, developers can see data like total subscriptions, visitors, and pageviews to make decisions about pricing, conversions, free trials, and more.

Github launched its GitHub Marketplace in May 2017 to give users the ability to discover and purchase tools to build better workflows.

The update is now available on the Github Marketplace.

