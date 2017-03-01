GitHub rolls out new business option

GitHub on Wednesday is rolling out a new option for its paying customers.

The GitHub.com plan is similar to the GitHub Enterprise offering, but it is geared for teams that want to host code on GitHub.com rather than on their own servers or a private cloud.

Like the GitHub Enterprise plan, the GitHub.com option costs $21 a month, per user. Both plans offer SAML single sign-on, automated provisioning and deprovisioning and 24/5. The new option includes 99.95 percent guaranteed uptime to GitHub.com.

The Enterprise option has also been updated for performance, reliability, and pull request efficiency, GitHub announced.

The online code sharing and development platform now has four paid plans that offer unlimited private repositories.