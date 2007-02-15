Gizmodo: Mother lode of Blu-ray and HD-DVD copy protection breached

Gizmodo is reporting that a single secret key that unlocks the copy protection on all HD-DVD and Blu-ray based DVDs released so far has been uncovered. The digital rights management system for hi-def DVDs had already been breached, but it wasn't a house of cards breach.

Gizmodo is reporting that a single secret key that unlocks the copy protection on all HD-DVD and Blu-ray based DVDs released so far has been uncovered. The digital rights management system for hi-def DVDs had already been breached, but it wasn't a house of cards breach. This one apparently is. According to Charlie White:

The processing key that can unravel the DRM on all HD DVD and Blu-ray discs has been found by a clever encryption fighter named arnezami....this newly-found processing key is apparently the holy grail that unlocks the DRM on all HD DVD and Blu-ray discs released so far. The guy found it by simply watching his computer memory....

Thanks to Steve Ackerman for the tip. 

