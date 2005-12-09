Global semiconductor market to reach $235 bln in 2005

Gartner said worldwide semiconductor revenue is expected to reach $235 bln 2005, a 6.9% increase YTY.

Gartner said worldwide semiconductor revenue is expected to reach $235 bln 2005, a 6.9% increase YTY. Intel remained #1 vendor in 2005, with its revenue up 14.3% to $35,136 mln. Samsung Electronics, #2, is expected to show a 9.7% growth rate, with sales of $17,850 mln and a 7.4% share of the total market, with Texas Instruments taking third slot with sales of $10,450 mln and an 8% increase. Toshiba and ST Microelectronics are #4 and #5, the former showing a 9% improvement and revenues of $9,306 mln with ST growing by just 0.7% to reach sales of $8,825 mln.

