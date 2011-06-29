GMail adds features to thwart phishing attacks

The anti-phishing enhancements will display more information about the origin of certain GMail messages, especially those spoofed or sent on behalf of someone else.

Google has added several visual features aimed at helping its webmail users pinpoint phishing scams.

The anti-phishing enhancements, documented here, will display more information about the origin of certain e-mails, especially those spoofed or sent on behalf of someone else.

"If someone fakes a message from a sender that you trust, like your bank, you can more easily see that the message is not really from where it says it’s from," according to an explanation from Google software engineer Ela Iwaszkiewicz.

Iwaszkiewicz said Gmail will also automatically detect suspicious messages and display a warning (see sample image blow) when it looks like someone may have spoofed a Gmail address.  Google does this by evaluating the message’s authentication data.

