​Gmail boost: Now you can receive 50 megabyte attachments to your emails

Image: iStock

Thanks to cloud file-sharing services like Google Drive, Microsoft's One Drive, and Dropbox, it's easy to share files via email of pretty much any size. Still, there might be an occasion when someone else wants to send you a massive file directly to your Gmail account.

Starting this week, Google will help Gmail users in this scenario by letting them open up any files of up to 50 megabytes (50MB) in size.

"While Google Drive offers a convenient way to share files of any size, sometimes you need to receive large files as direct email attachments. So starting today, you will be able to receive emails of up to 50MB directly," Google announced in a blogpost.

Google doesn't want you to send huge files from Gmail, and hasn't changed the existing 25 megabyte cap on outgoing messages. That shouldn't pose problems for Gmail users who, as Google points out, can easily share larger files by linking to files stored in Google Drive.

Nonetheless it will help Gmail users who receive oversized files, such as videos, spreadsheets, and other attachments, sent from other email providers.

The new size limit is available to all G Suite editions and will roll out in the coming three days.

Read more about Gmail