Gnomedex: RSS Day in Washington state

Gnomedex got off to a start with a proclamation from Governor Christine Gregoire of State of Washington, declaring June 30 to July 1 RSS day. The father of RSS, Dave Winer, read the proclamation. Given that the vast majority of people don't know what RSS is, the proclamation will go unnoticed by the rest of the state.





Dave Winer and Chris Pirillo announce the official days of RSS (Photo: Scott Beale)



Nearly 400 participants gathered at the Seattle Bell Harbor Conference Center for Gnomedex, which is being Webcast live.

