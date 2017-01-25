GoDaddy launches mobile friendly website builder tool GoCentral

Via GoDaddy

Small business domain host GoDaddy released a new website builder tool that lets you create and maintain a responsive website on a mobile device. Dubbed GoCentral, the drag-and-drop platform includes a website builder, a set of marketing and ecommerce tools and around 1,500 template categories for site customization.

On the mobile front, GoDaddy says GoCentral allows users to create a complete website from a mobile device in under an hour. The platform can also be used on a computer, but GoDaddy touts the mobile aspect as a key differentiator in the market.

Like other drag-and-drop website builders, GoDaddy's GoCentral is geared toward the tech and design novice, and its set of business features also cater to someone who may not have much experience with email marketing or other ecommerce basics.

To that end, GoCentral includes a suite of SEO and email marketing tools, a Facebook page integration and a dashboard that provides recommendations on how to increase traffic and sales.

The roughly 1,500 design templates in GoCentral also add to the ease of use of the platform, as they include a bevy of specific industry topics that help generate near-complete websites. For comparison, GoDaddy's current website builder, which GoCentral effectively replaces, only offers around 300 templates.

"Traditional DIY site builders got it wrong by forcing people to focus their time on tweaking page layout instead of generating results," said GoDaddy GM and SVP Lauren Antonoff. "GoCentral is unique in that it helps customers get noticed, reach audiences wherever they are, and drive real results, including sales."

