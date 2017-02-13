Google adds shareable list feature to Maps app

Image via Google

Google Maps has updated its iOS and Android apps with a social-driven listing feature that lets users create customized lists of interesting places that they can save for offline reference and share with friends and family.

The feature is accessed through the Google Maps "Save" button, where users can add a location to one of the app's pre-set lists or one of their own custom-named lists. There's also the "Your Places" section that holds all of the lists saved in Google Maps and a "Share" button that lets users send their lists via text, email, or social networks.

From the Google Maps blog:

Is your bucket list etched in your memory, or scribbled on a dozen post-it notes scattered around your home? Have you ever promised out-of-town guests an email full of your favorite spots, only to never get around to clicking send? Starting today, you can create lists of places, share your lists with others, and follow the lists your friends and family share with you--without ever leaving the Google Maps app.

While the app is required to create a list, users can still search for and view lists from the desktop. Users can also download their list data for offline viewing when there's no internet or cellular connection. The update should be rolling out today to users on both iOS and Android.