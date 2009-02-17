Google Android-powered HTC Magic debuts

Vodafone and HTC today announced the HTC Magic smartphone, Vodafone's first Google Android-powered mobile device.

The Magic is exclusive to Vodafone in the UK, Spain, Germany and France and available on a non-exclusive basis in Italy.

A compact, sleek, tablet-style device, the HTC Magic comes in white in the UK, Spain and France, black in Germany and in both colors in Italy.

(...and looks very much like a T-Mobile G1 derivative. Ahem.)

Available for free on various price plans -- the future of smartphones! -- the HTC Magic has a 3.2-inch QVGA touch screen display and features a trackball and navigational buttons for easy access. As expected with Android, the Magic includes Google Mail, POP3 and IMAP, and Google Talk, in addition to all the Webkit-browsing, Google mapping and searching and YouTube-ing goodness you've come to expect from Grandaddy Google.

No word on price (besides the possibility of free, above,) and the companies say the Magic will be available in the spring.