Google Apps now includes more than 6,000 reseller experts

The Google Apps community has grown to include over 6,000 resellers, who are essentially Apps experts serving customers from businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide.

Google touts that resellers are "the trusted face of your relationship with Google Apps" because they manage everything from customer billing to support.

For further peace of mind, these experts also staff on retainer who are officially certified in deploying Google Apps.

Some of their tasks include helping Google Apps customers with initial cloud adoption, training employees, implementing data policies, integrating Apps with existing software and infrastructures, and now managing storage via Google Drive.

Prajesh Parekh from the Google Apps Reseller Team explained in a blog post on Wednesday about the importance of the program, remarking that "Google Apps Resellers have invested people, time, and resources into becoming an expert on and providing specialized services for Google Apps – so you don’t have to."

Current and potential Google Apps customers can sign up online if interested in learning more about the reseller program and community.