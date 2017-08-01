Google Classroom gets an update, hits new milestone

Ahead of the next school year, Google is equipping teachers with a series of new tools and enhancements to G Suite for Education.

Some of the education-focused updates are to Google Forms, while the rest are to Google Classrooms, the G Suite tool that helps teachers manage their classrooms and communicate with students.

Since Google Classrooms was launched three years ago, students have submitted more than 1 billion assignments, Google said Tuesday. In January of this year, Google announced that more than 70 million people are using G Suite for Education.

Google recast its education productivity tools as G Suite for Education in late 2016, when it revamped and rebranded its cloud office tools for the enterprise as G Suite. Along with its cloud tools, Google has built up a healthy presence in classrooms with Chromebooks.

The Google Classroom updates announced Tuesday include: Giving teachers a dedicated page to view for each student in Classroom; decimal grading; the ability to transfer ownership of a Google Classroom class to another teacher; and new integrations with Quizizz, Edcite, Kami and eventually Code.org. Additionally, teachers can now sync Google Classroom classes from their student or management information system using IMS OneRoster CSV files.

In Google Forms, teachers will soon be able to import grades from Quizzes directly into Google Classroom. Teachers will also be able to add feedback to Quizzes when grading.