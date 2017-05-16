Google Cloud IoT Core lands NXP support, guns for smart city use

Google launched its Google Cloud IoT core, a managed service for smart city deployments, and NXP Semiconductor said it will support it in its Android Things platform.

The pairing of NXP and Google Cloud Platform to target smart city deployments rhymes with what the two companies are doing with smart home devices. The goal is to embed Android Things everywhere.

The gist is that NXP and Google Cloud Platform want to manage city devices to adjust traffic lights based on patterns and monitored various vitals while scaling various technologies like machine learning, Tensorflow and IoT management.

These interconnections will also become more useful as edge networks become more intelligent. According to Adam Massey, director of strategic partners at Google Cloud, Google Cloud IoT Core is designed to bring analytics and machine learning to smart city devices quickly.

Google Cloud IoT Core includes services like Pub/Sub, Dataflow, Bigtable, BigQuery and Data Studio to collect, process and analyze IoT data as well as security, serverless infrastructure and automatic device deployment.

According to NXP and Google, their partnership should be able to break down data silos in the smart city.

NXP's Android Things platform includes an i.MX applications processor, developer tools and certified Android Things hardware.