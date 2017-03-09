Google Cloud Platform adds new regions

At the Google Next conference, leaders also noted Google is the first to use Intel's Skylake processor in its cloud services.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

Google Cloud on Thursday laid out multiple ways it's bulking up the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which already connects more than a billion individual users. The company has spent $24.9 billion on capital expenditures alone in the last three years, Urs Hölzle, SVP of technical infrastructure for Google Cloud, said at the Google Next Conference in San Francisco.

The GCP is expanding to three more regions, Hölzle announced, in the Netherlands, Canada and California. All of these will come online this year or next, bringing the total number of GCP regions to 17 and zones to 50.

Additionally, Google and Intel announced that Google will be the first to have cloud services running on Intel's next-generation Xeon processor, Skylake.

Hölzle also noted that GCP offers virtual machine instances that scale up to 64 cores. Later this year, you'll see even higher core counts, he said.

