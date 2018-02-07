Google Drive comment functionality now includes Microsoft files

Google announced that G Suite is expanding Google Drive's comment capabilities to include Microsoft and other files such as PDFs and images.

The functionality will let users comment on and assign tasks to any file, including PDFs and images, right from the Drive preview pane. With Microsoft specifically, the expanded integration will allow users to comment on Microsoft Office file formats without requiring Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat Reader local applications and user licenses.

What's more, comments made in Drive Preview can now be exported to the underlying file so that they remain visible when the file is opened using the local client application.

"When you're collaborating with an external agency, negotiating a contract with a client or coordinating a sales agreement with a supplier, chances are you're dealing with multiple file formats," Google wrote in a blog post. "With this update, you can now comment on those files in Drive the way you're used to in Google Docs."

Google says the ability to comment in Drive preview mode extends the interoperability between G Suite and Microsoft Office products, following existing ties between Drive and Outlook.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Google launches Backup and Sync for your PC's files and photos

Google's new Backup and Sync app for Mac and PC can back up any files or photos on your desktop. It replaces the existing Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive app for Mac/PC.

Google Docs: This big update just added some serious new features

Google Docs gains new team editing features, extra add-on templates, and integrated enterprise search.

MORE ON CLOUD STORAGE