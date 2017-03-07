​Google expands neural translation to Hindi, Russian, Vietnamese

Google will apply neural machine translation to three more languages -- Hindi, Russian and Vietnamese -- in its namesake translation service, the company announced in its blog.

Neural translation was introduced in November last year and was applied to nine languages including Turkish, Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean.

The technology translates whole sentences at a time instead of pieces of sentences, making it better than its predecessor, said Barak Turovsky, product lead for Google Translate, in the blog post.

It makes translations that are usually more accurate and that sound closer to the way people speak the language, he wrote.

Google Translate currently supports translation for 103 languages, and more of these languages will get the neural translation capability in the coming weeks, the company said.

Earlier this year, South Korean search giant Naver has also introduced its own translation service that uses neural translation, called Papago, for Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and English.