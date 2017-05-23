​Google Families makes it easy to share calendars, photos, and reminders

Google is expanding the ability to easily share information with your immediate family to Calendar, Photos, Keep, and YouTube TV.

Google on Tuesday announced the new service, Google Families, a natural expansion of the already existing ability to share Google Play Music subscriptions and apps purchased from Google Play.

According to the announcement Google Calendar, Google Keep, and Google Photos support is rolling out starting Tuesday, with YouTube TV support available only in the small handful of markets where the service has launched.

Today's announcement follows the March announcement of Google Family Link, a parental control application for children on an Android device.

It's refreshing to see companies turn the focus to making it easier for families and children to use devices that have become an integral part of our daily lives. Not to mention it makes sense for the likes of Google, Amazon, and Apple to focus on younger users as device saturation continues to increase.

To get started with Google Families, you will need to create a family group of up to six members on the Google Families website.