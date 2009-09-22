Google hijacks Internet Explorer with Chrome Frame

If Microsoft won't keep their browser up-to-speed with the rest of the field, Google's going to do it for them. A new project from Google called Google Chrome Frame is a plugin for Internet Explorer that allows developers to override Microsoft's rendering engine with Google's -- giving users HTML5 compatibility and faster javascript.
To make use of Google Chrome Frame, developers simply put a meta tag in their source code. If the user is use Internet Explorer, and the plugin is installed, pages with this special tag will automatically make use of Google Chrome.
I wonder how excited Microsoft would get if Google made the Google Chrome rendering engine the default one in Internet Explorer?
