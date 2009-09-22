Google hijacks Internet Explorer with Chrome Frame

If Microsoft won't keep their browser up-to-speed with the rest of the field, Google's going to do it for them. A new project from Google called Google Chrome Frame is a plugin for Internet Explorer that allows developers to override Microsoft's rendering engine with Google's -- giving users HTML5 compatibility and faster javascript.

To make use of Google Chrome Frame, developers simply put a meta tag in their source code. If the user is use Internet Explorer, and the plugin is installed, pages with this special tag will automatically make use of Google Chrome.

Watch the video here.

I wonder how excited Microsoft would get if Google made the Google Chrome rendering engine the default one in Internet Explorer?