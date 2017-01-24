Google Home now controls Belkin's WeMo and Honeywell devices

While Google is adding more integrations to Google Home, it has a long way to go to catch up to Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo.

Google Home owners can now use the voice-activated device to control Belkin Wemo and Honeywell products, Google announced on Tuesday. Belkin Wemo devices include light bulbs and smart plugs, while Honeywell also has a range of connected devices like thermostats and lighting.

Google also announced that it will soon bring Home Control to the Pixel phone.

Last year, Google announced that Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings are available on Google Home.

While Google is adding more integrations to Google Home, powered by Google Assistant, it has a long way to go before it catches up to Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo device.

Still, the economists of the Consumer Technology Association said at CES earlier this year that voice-activated functionality is poised to take off. The CTA estimates about 5 million voice-activated digital assistants have been sold to date, and that this figure will double in 2017.

