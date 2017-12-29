Google kills Pixel C tablet, points customers to Pixelbook

Josh Miller/CNET

Google quietly removed its Pixel C tablet from the Google Play Store on Thursday.

Released in 2015, Pixel C was Google's first Android tablet and featured a 10.2-inch display and detachable keyboard. Google confirmed it will continue updating and supporting the Pixel C tablet, but it is no longer available for sale.

"As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we're now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale," Google said in a statement. "However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device."

Google is now pointing tablet users to its Pixelbook that runs Chrome OS and Android apps. The link for the Pixel C on Google Play now directs to the Pixelbook lineup that just debuted in October (via Android Police).

Google continued in its statement Thursday: "Our newly launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device."

In CNET's review of the Pixel C in 2015, it was called a tablet worthy of replacing an iPad and the most powerful Android tablet yet.

Google slashed the Pixel C price from $500 to $349 in 2016 to give developers a way to test their Android apps on the cheap. With the Pixelbook starting at $999, Google no longer offers a cheap option -- for now.

In an update released for Chrome beta on Friday, Google added the ability for Android apps to run in the background on Chrome OS, rather than pausing. This could create a smoother experience running Android apps on the Pixelbook laptop/tablet hybrid.