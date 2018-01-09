Google, Lenovo unveil standalone Daydream VR headset

Google and Lenovo on Tuesday at CES 2018 unveiled a Daydream VR headset called the Mirage Solo. A first for the Daydream platform, the Mirage Solo can function standalone, meaning it doesn't need a smartphone tether by cord or Bluetooth. It also has integrated positional tracking thanks to Google's WorldSense, doing away with the need for any external sensors.
The Mirage Solo features a 5.5-inch QHD (2560x1440) display with 6DoF view, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 4000mAh battery that promises 7 hours of battery life.
Running the Daydream platform, the Mirage Solo will be able to access Google's catalog of VR content and apps like YouTube. Lenovo has also included a remote control to interact with the platform.
The standalone VR headset doesn't feature headphones, but has a 3.5mm headphone jack for you to pair your own. The 6DoF functionality means you can virtually move behind items or look around a spectator during a sporting event, like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
The Mirage Solo will be available for under $400 in Q2 2018, Lenovo says. It didn't provide any other availability specifics.
Google and Lenovo also unveiled a VR180 camera on Tuesday for capturing VR photo and video content for Daydream headsets.
