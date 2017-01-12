Google Maps for iOS, Android gains full Uber support

James Martin/CNET

Alphabet's Google updated Google Maps for iOS and Android with expanded ride-sharing features, thanks to full support for Uber and partial support for Lyft, Gett, or Hailo.

When a user opens the Google Maps ride services mode, they'll now see pricing and options from the ride-hailing providers.

Uber takes things a step further, as it has struck a deal with Google for users to book Uber rides from directly within the Google Maps app. Google Ventures, now called GV within the Alphabet umbrella, made an early investment in Uber in 2013.

Once you sign into your existing Uber account, Google Maps brings full Uber support: You can book an Uber ride, track your driver on the map, and connect with your driver, Google explained in a blog post.

The Google Maps updates are now rolling out on the App Store and Google Play.