Google Maps update supports more native languages

Google Maps has received an update which users in countries including Azerbaijan, Croatia, and Latvia will appreciate -- the inclusion of an additional 39 languages.

Google revealed the new language upgrade on Tuesday, which includes native support for languages which are less commonly spoken worldwide in comparison to English, Spanish, and French, among others.

In a blog post, Google said that Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bosnian, Burmese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Georgian, Hebrew, Icelandic, Indonesian, Kazakh, Khmer, Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Mongolian, Norwegian, Persian, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Vietnamese, and Zulu are all now supported.

At its inception, the Google Maps service was only available in English.

14 years later, the service has expanded from PC browsers to mobile devices, and now, an additional 1.25 billion people will be able to enjoy the service in their native languages.

The update is available on Android, iOS, or through the desktop service.

In November, Google rolled out a fresh look for driving, navigation, transit and explore views in Maps which highlights prominent areas of interest while you are traveling.

Gas stations, transport hubs, hospitals, and points of interest are all included in the revamped service.

