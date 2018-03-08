Google moves to build web standards based on AMP lessons

Google on Wednesday said it's hoping to transform web standards by applying the lessons learned from its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework.

"We are taking what we learned from AMP, and are working on web standards that will allow instant loading for non-AMP web content," Malte Ubl, Tech Lead for the AMP Project at Google, explained in a blog post.

The AMP framework was launched in 2016 to deliver mobile-optimized content -- web pages that would load nearly instantly on a mobile device. As Ubl notes, Google Search features like the Top Stories Carousel rely on AMP's embeddability features. And Google continues to invest in AMP -- just last month, Google released a developer preview of AMP for email.

Yet after two years of working on AMP, "we now feel ready to take the next step and work to support more instant-loading content not based on AMP technology in areas of Google Search designed for this, like the Top Stories Carousel," Ubl wrote.

The move could mitigate the concerns that many developers have expressed about Google's continued web dominance.

The content that Google now aims to support "will need to follow a set of future web standards and meet a set of objective performance and user experience criteria to be eligible," Ubl wrote. Specifically, some of the proposed standards include Feature Policy, Web Packaging, iframe promotion, Performance Timeline, and Paint Timing.