Google names 42 Android devices with users running security updates from last two months

Google has highlighted 42 Android devices where the majority of users are running security updates from the last two months.

Leading the way in sheer numbers is Samsung with 14 devices ranging from its Galaxy S5 Dual SIM model up to the Galaxy S8 Plus, and covering some budget models and one tablet, the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7.

LG Electronics has four devices on the list, as does General Mobile, with Vivo having three models make the cut.

Unsurprisingly, Google's own Pixel and Nexus devices from the Nexus 6 and up, make the list.

When the window is opened to three months' worth of security updates, Google said more than 100 devices would make the list.

The Android owner revealed the list in a blog post where the company announced it was bumping up the top tier of its Android Security Rewards program.

A remote exploit chain or exploit leading to TrustZone or Verified Boot compromise will be quadrupled to $200,000, while a remote kernel exploit quintuples to $150,000. Google said the increases were a result of not having paid out its top reward for two years.

The search giant said over the course of the last year it has paid 115 individuals an average of $2,150 per reward. Overall, $1.1 million was paid in the second year of the bounty scheme.

Google latest security update in Android addressed a remote code excution issue, and its Nexus 6 handsets are set to stop receiving guaranteed security updates in October.