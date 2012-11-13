Google Nexus 4 and 10 to go on sale in the US at 9am Pacific?

I'm not one of those guys who stands in line at an Apple store for 2 days before their latest iDevice goes on sale. I am, however, sitting on line waiting for the Nexus 4 to go on sale here in the States. As I wrote early this morning, I've decided on a configuration and carrier for the new phone, but, like lots of other Android diehards, am still waiting for the device to go on sale. According to The Verge, I should be ready to click at right at noon Eastern time.

Zack Whittaker reported on CNET that both models of the Nexus 4 and the 32GB Nexus 10 were sold out in the UK within an hour of going on sale this morning. Other European Google Play stores sold out quickly as well:

The 4.7-inch Android device went on sale in the U.K. on Tuesday, alongside Google's two latest tablets, the Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 -- and it looks like the devices are proving popular. According to reports on Twitter, some customers found that stocks of lowest priced Nexus 4, the 8GB version, had been snapped up within a mere 15 minutes of going on sale.

Although Google hasn't officially announced a time that the devices will go on sale in the States, The Verge reports that sources expect the US Play Store to be updated at 9am Pacific, noon Eastern.

Google is widely respected for its redundancy, load balancing, and failover capabilities, but many European users were reporting sitewide slowdowns and problems, presumably due to traffic and demand. The question for this morning, though, is whether Google will be able to correct issues and scale capacity in the US based on the results of the launch in Europe today. Because of the higher volumes expected in the States, the European launch could almost be considered a "soft launch", which either bodes well for a better experience for US buyers as Google proactively adds capacity (we hope) or is another indicator that Google gets search far better than it gets e-commerce. If the latter is true, then US buyers should expectsome challenges getting their hands on what many are expecting to be a great phone that nudges consumers to think differently about unlocked, carrier-independent devices.

I'll post my buying experience soon (hopefully) and will update throughout the day on availability and Play Store stability.