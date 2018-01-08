Google Pay combines Android Pay, Google Wallet into single service

Expect to see Google Pay across websites, apps, and in retail stores over the coming weeks.

By | | Topic: Google

Managing an Android Pay and Google Wallet account wasn't a lot of work, but it sure could get confusing at times. In a move to streamline its payment platform across the web, mobile, and retail locations, Google is combining its two payment platforms into one the company announced on Monday.

google-pay.png
Google

Google Pay will slowly begin showing up wherever you would normally see Google Wallet or Android Pay - be it in a mobile app, or at a payment terminal at your local grocery store - over the coming weeks. No word on whether the Google Wallet and Android Pay apps will merge into one or disappear altogether.

Some apps have already made the change, with B&H, Fandango, and Instacart teaming up with Google to offer promotions for those who use Google Pay at checkout.

free pdf

Special report: The future of Everything as a Service

Special report: The future of Everything as a Service

SaaS has set off a revolution in the way companies consume services on-demand. We look at how it's spreading to other IT services and transforming IT jobs.

Read More

Related Topics:

Mobile OS Cloud Mobility Enterprise Software Artificial Intelligence Hardware
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All