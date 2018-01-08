Google Pay combines Android Pay, Google Wallet into single service

Managing an Android Pay and Google Wallet account wasn't a lot of work, but it sure could get confusing at times. In a move to streamline its payment platform across the web, mobile, and retail locations, Google is combining its two payment platforms into one the company announced on Monday.

Google Pay will slowly begin showing up wherever you would normally see Google Wallet or Android Pay - be it in a mobile app, or at a payment terminal at your local grocery store - over the coming weeks. No word on whether the Google Wallet and Android Pay apps will merge into one or disappear altogether.

Some apps have already made the change, with B&H, Fandango, and Instacart teaming up with Google to offer promotions for those who use Google Pay at checkout.