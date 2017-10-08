Google Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, and Clips (MobileTechRoundup #408)

A few weeks ago we held an Apple show and this week on MobileTechRoundup show #408 we bring you the Google show.
- LG V30 finally available in the US
- Made by Google event: Pixel 2 phones, Pixelbook, Clips, Pixel Buds
- Google Pixel 2: Ordered, cancelled, ordered, cancelled, ordered...
- Why it's a challenge to be an Android user in an iOS family (and vice versa!)
- Kevin is futzing with Android 8 on the Xperia XZ (but he'd rather do it on the Galaxy S8+)
Running time: 68 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 78MB)
