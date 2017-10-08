Google Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, and Clips (MobileTechRoundup #408)

This week's show was focused primarily on all the news from Google's announcements this week.

A few weeks ago we held an Apple show and this week on MobileTechRoundup show #408 we bring you the Google show.

Image: ZDNet
  • LG V30 finally available in the US
  • Made by Google event: Pixel 2 phones, Pixelbook, Clips, Pixel Buds
  • Google Pixel 2: Ordered, cancelled, ordered, cancelled, ordered...
  • Why it's a challenge to be an Android user in an iOS family (and vice versa!)
  • Kevin is futzing with Android 8 on the Xperia XZ (but he'd rather do it on the Galaxy S8+)

Running time: 68 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 78MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

