Google plans to release new Pixel smartphone in 2017

Not just an experiment: Google's hardware boss says Pixel will stay premium.

Google plans to release a second-generation Pixel smartphone as follow-up to the first version released in October 2016, Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh confirmed at Mobile World Conference this week.

"There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it." Osterloh reportedly told Android Pit at a closed meeting with reporters. "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

Osterloh didn't provide specifics on the feature set of the Pixel 2 or when it may be released. However, his confirmation could bring relief to Pixel fans to know the smartphone wasn't a 2016 exclusive.

"Pixel stays premium," Osterloh reportedly added, indicating Google won't enter the budget smartphone market like giants Apple, Samsung, and others. He said there are too few current-generation Pixel devices to meet consumer demand.

Google wasn't immediately available for comment.

